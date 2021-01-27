Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $167.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

