Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

