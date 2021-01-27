Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.