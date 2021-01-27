Private Capital Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.65. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

