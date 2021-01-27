Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,124. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

