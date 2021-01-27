Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson bought 39,585 shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$364,182.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$646,254.

About Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.