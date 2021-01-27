Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,106. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Prologis alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.