ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.20. 1,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 334.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 25.67% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

