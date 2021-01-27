ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $13.89. 9,583,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 3,050,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

