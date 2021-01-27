ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.17. 14,146,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 6,367,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 399,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 713.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 233.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.