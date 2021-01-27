ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.80

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.80 and traded as high as $32.72. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 61,491 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.67% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GLL)

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

