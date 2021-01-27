ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.45

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 6102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

