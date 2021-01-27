ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.81 ($16.24).

ETR:PSM opened at €14.20 ($16.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.43. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.60 ($17.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

