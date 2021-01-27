Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

