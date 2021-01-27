Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.86

Shares of Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.77. Provexis plc (PXS.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 9,272,369 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.76.

Provexis plc (PXS.L) Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Provexis plc (PXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provexis plc (PXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.