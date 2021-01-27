PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PTC is benefitting from continued momentum seen in average recurring revenue (ARR) growth amid coronavirus crisis-triggered acceleration in digital transformation by business enterprises. Moreover, the company is gaining from robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms, as well as the Onshape suite. Increasing spending by enterprises on emerging categories like Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR) presents significant prospects for PTC. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, PTC faces stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market, which might dent its top-line. Further, ARR growth is likely to be impacted in fiscal 2021 on reduced bookings’ backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 due to ongoing pandemic.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,011,261 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PTC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in PTC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 306,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

