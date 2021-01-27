PTON Reaches Market Capitalization of $186,518.52 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, PTON has traded 52.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $186,518.52 and approximately $2,575.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

