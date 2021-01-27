PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Up 7%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

PTT Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the upstream and downstream petroleum, natural gas, and other related businesses in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.