Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

