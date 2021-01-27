Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Down 10.5% Following Insider Selling

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.54. Approximately 1,920,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,013,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Specifically, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

