Pyrk Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $238,503.89 and approximately $8,030.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00051594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00293682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,373,450 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org.

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.