Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By Piper Sandler

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 1st Source by 515.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 1st Source by 203.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

