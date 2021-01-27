Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Issued By Piper Sandler

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100 in the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

