Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.