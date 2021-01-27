Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCBI opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.