Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issued By Truist Securiti

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in United Community Banks by 703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 169,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

