Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.01 on Tuesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.