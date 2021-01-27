Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

