Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 126,904 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

