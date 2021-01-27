Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

