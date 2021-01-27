Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

