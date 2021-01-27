Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issued By William Blair

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 736,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 348,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

