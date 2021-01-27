Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of AA opened at $18.56 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

