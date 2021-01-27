Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered by Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

