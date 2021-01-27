Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.