Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Issued By Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

ERO stock opened at C$18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

