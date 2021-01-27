QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.87

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

