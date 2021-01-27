Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.02 million and $452,449.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00051594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00293682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 145,428,370 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

