Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $617.77 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $302.07 million and approximately $617.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,110,272 coins and its circulating supply is 97,590,852 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

