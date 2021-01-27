Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.