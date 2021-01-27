Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $125.44.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

