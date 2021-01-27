Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after purchasing an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,578,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

