Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

