Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.1 million.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 207,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,794. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

