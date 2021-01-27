Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, hitting $231.80. 11,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

