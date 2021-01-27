R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 3,900 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,175. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

