R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,203,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. 5,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

