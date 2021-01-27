R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Down 6.6%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 991,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 940,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $25,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

