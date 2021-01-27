Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. ING Group raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of RANJY opened at $32.06 on Monday. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.42.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.