Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Rapids has a total market cap of $405,149.22 and approximately $108.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

